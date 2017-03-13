Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Rescue In Oakland Estuary

March 13, 2017 6:47 AM
Filed Under: Oakland, Oakland Estuary, Rescue

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after he fell into the Oakland Estuary, Oakland Fire Department officials said.

At 3:55 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the area of 1717 Embarcadero on a report of a man in the water.

According to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Geoff Hunter, a security guard reported seeing a man around the area for several hours. The man, who is believed to have been intoxicated at the time, fell off a pier and into the water, Hunter said. The security guard then called 911 for help.

Oakland fire crews and police officers responded to the scene. A rescuer removed the man from the water using a paddleboard, Hunter said.

The man was taken to a hospital.

