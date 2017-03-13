One Person Injured, 5 Residents Displaced In San Francisco Apartment Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was hospitalized and five people were displaced after a one-alarm fire tonight in San Francisco’s Lake Street neighborhood, according the San Francisco Fire Department officials.

At 8:52 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at 191 Fifth Ave., fire officials said on Twitter.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the four-story building’s top floor.

Firefighters were ultimately able to contain the fire at 9:03 p.m., according to fire officials.

One adult suffered injuries not considered life-threatening from the blaze.

Five adults, one child and two dogs were displaced. The Red Cross and city services are working with those displaced, fire officials said.

