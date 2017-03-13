911 Dispatcher Helps Dad Deliver Baby On Highway 4

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – An East Bay couple has quite a story to tell about their birth of their daughter.

On Sunday afternoon, as the couple rushed to the hospital on Highway 4, it became apparent they were not going to make it before the newborn arrived.

So the expectant father pulled over to the side of the highway in Antioch and called 911.

In a recording of the 911 call, veteran dispatcher Janin Campbell calmly talks the couple through the delivery with the skill of a baby doctor.

Contra Costa fire Capt. Lisa Martinez said they were fortunate to get Campbell on the call.

“She’s delivered many, talked people through delivering a baby,” Martinez told the East Bay Times.

On the 911 tape, Campbell tells the expectant father to make his wife as comfortable in their 2013 Volkswagen and not to try to stop the birth.

“Tell her to take deep breaths between contractions,” Campbell tells the mother. “Tell me if you see any part of the baby.”

A few moments later, the newborn is heard crying and the ambulance arrives.

“Congratulation folks,” Campbell says as she signs off.