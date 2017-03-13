Police In Napa Fatally Shoot Man With Knife Outside Home Depot

NAPA (CBS SF) — A man with a knife died in an officer-involved shooting outside a Home Depot in Napa on Monday evening.
Police say someone near the Home Depot on Soscol Avenue called 9-1-1 at about 6:30 p.m. saying a man with a knife was acting erratic outside the store.
Police have not yet said what exactly led up to the shooting.
Shortly after officers arrived, they shot and killed him.
Napa police Chief Steve Potter said, “They said that that subject was acting as if he were high or crazy. Officers were dispatched to the scene. They found that the subject had walked across the street to the north. They contacted him in the lot and multiple shots were fired shortly after that.
This is the first time officers have fatally shot anyone in Napa in two years.