Police Officer Shoots Loose Dog Running At Him In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco police officer directing traffic downtown shot and injured a dog that ran at him on Saturday, police said Monday.
The officer was directing traffic at Kearny and Post streets shortly before noon when he saw a dog running at him, police said.
The officer fired a shot, hitting the dog in the leg. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.
The man who had been holding the dog’s leash was detained and arrested, although police did not immediately specify on what offenses.
The officer was not injured.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.