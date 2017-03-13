Woman Accused In Fatal Beating Of San Jose’s Beloved ‘Miss Flo’

March 13, 2017 1:30 PM By Anne Makovec
Filed Under: Home invasion, Homicide, Miss Flo, San Jose, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A female suspect is accused of helping conceal the murder of a beloved San Jose community leader known as ‘Miss Flo’ during a home-invasion robbery last fall, authorities said.

Santa Clara County deputies said the second suspect in this case was arrested on Friday and is still waiting for her first appearance in front of a judge.

19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez is accused of helping cover up the murder of 88-year-old Flo Douglas.

She was beaten in a home-invasion robbery in September and died from her injuries a month later.

Monday, people who live near her Cragmont Avenue home say the neighborhood is different now with Miss Flo gone.

“That was a sweet old gal there,” said neighbor Ken Holland.

“She always had a smile and a wave,” agreed area resident Randy Reece.

The primary murder suspect, Zachary Omar Cuen, was arrested just days after the crime. He was charged with robbery, elder abuse, and when she died, murder.

But the investigation into Jimenez and her alleged involvement continued until her arrest on Friday.

Jimenez is currently being held without bail in the Santa Clara County Jail. She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.

More from Anne Makovec
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia