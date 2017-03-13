Woman Accused In Fatal Beating Of San Jose’s Beloved ‘Miss Flo’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A female suspect is accused of helping conceal the murder of a beloved San Jose community leader known as ‘Miss Flo’ during a home-invasion robbery last fall, authorities said.

Santa Clara County deputies said the second suspect in this case was arrested on Friday and is still waiting for her first appearance in front of a judge.

19-year-old Jennifer Hernandez Jimenez is accused of helping cover up the murder of 88-year-old Flo Douglas.

She was beaten in a home-invasion robbery in September and died from her injuries a month later.

Monday, people who live near her Cragmont Avenue home say the neighborhood is different now with Miss Flo gone.

“That was a sweet old gal there,” said neighbor Ken Holland.

“She always had a smile and a wave,” agreed area resident Randy Reece.

The primary murder suspect, Zachary Omar Cuen, was arrested just days after the crime. He was charged with robbery, elder abuse, and when she died, murder.

But the investigation into Jimenez and her alleged involvement continued until her arrest on Friday.

Jimenez is currently being held without bail in the Santa Clara County Jail. She was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.