Fremont City Council Approves Sanctuary City Ordinance

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Fremont was declared a “sanctuary city” at a City Council meeting last week.

The Fremont City Council at a meeting on March 7 adopted the recommendations of the city’s Human Relations Commission and proclaimed Fremont a compassionate sanctuary city.

According to city officials, the action intends to protect those who live, study and work in Fremont, regardless of race, religion, national origin, gender, disability or sexual orientation.

Under current Fremont Police Department policy, officers will share information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials if requested and if it would otherwise be communicated with other law enforcement agencies and is available to the public.

Fremont police will also notify ICE officials of the pending release of an offender if the case meets certain criteria, such as investigations that involve terrorism, criminal gang offenses, aggravated or violent felonies, significant misdemeanors, or if the violator poses a threat to public safety, city officials said.

City officials acknowledged the current political climate and that they are potentially putting the city at risk of losing future federal funding by declaring Fremont a sanctuary city.

“By declaring Fremont as a Compassionate Sanctuary City, we are simply upholding Fremont’s core values to celebrate diversity, to protect human rights, and to treat all of our people fairly,” Fremont Mayor Lily Mei said in a statement.

“As a city, we will continue to adopt policies that reflect the inclusive values that our community has upheld since its founding,” Mei said.

