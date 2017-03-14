Fresno Mom Who Left Baby In Hotel Bathtub While Having Sex Pleads No Contest

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A mother who left a 10-month-old baby unsupervised in a hotel bathtub while she had sex in another room has entered a plea.
Mindy Trinh pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment on Monday. The 21-year-old could get up to one year in jail when she is sentenced in May.
Prosecutors say the Fresno mother was staying at a Comfort Suites in South San Francisco on Sept. 3 when she left her 10-month-old and 3-year-old children unsupervised in a bathtub while she had sex in another room. At some point, the 3-year-old called out to Trinh and the 10-month-old was found unconscious in the water.
The baby was resuscitated.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.