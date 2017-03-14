Fresno Mom Who Left Baby In Hotel Bathtub While Having Sex Pleads No Contest

March 14, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Baby, bathtub, Hotel, Mindy Trinh, Redwood City, San Francisco, Sex

REDWOOD CITY (AP) — A mother who left a 10-month-old baby unsupervised in a hotel bathtub while she had sex in another room has entered a plea.

Mindy Trinh pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment on Monday. The 21-year-old could get up to one year in jail when she is sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say the Fresno mother was staying at a Comfort Suites in South San Francisco on Sept. 3 when she left her 10-month-old and 3-year-old children unsupervised in a bathtub while she had sex in another room. At some point, the 3-year-old called out to Trinh and the 10-month-old was found unconscious in the water.

The baby was resuscitated.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia