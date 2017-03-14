Suspect Arrested For 2 Recent Palo Alto Sexual Assaults

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked two separate women in Palo Alto earlier this month turned himself in after seeing a photo of himself on the news and social media, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokesman said Tuesday.

South San Francisco resident George Moubarak is in custody following the two attacks, the first of which occurred between 10:45 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. on March 1 at a bus kiosk at the Palo Alto Caltrain station, according to sheriff’s Detective Sal Zuno.

The victim was uninjured after fighting off the suspect, who had sexually assaulted her and then ran away toward University Avenue, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office handles any cases on Caltrain property and on Thursday they released a sketch of the suspect, Zuno said.

On Friday, Palo Alto police released a surveillance photo of a suspect who they believed was involved in a sexual battery in the 200 block of Alma Street near downtown around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

After seeing the surveillance photo, Moubarak turned himself in to Palo Alto police on Friday and investigators arrested him in connection with both cases, Zuno said. He remains in custody in Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information about the cases are encouraged to call Detective Mike Baron at (650) 622-8053 or email him at mbaron@smcgov.org. People wishing to remain anonymous can call a tip line at (800) 547-2700.

