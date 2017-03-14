Remains Found At Pt. Reyes Identified As Missing Penngrove Woman

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Detectives on Tuesday said human remains found at the at the Point Reyes National Seashore last month have been identified as a Penngrove woman who went missing over two years ago and that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The remains are those of Annie Bailly, a woman who was 63 years old when she disappeared on December 5, 2014, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office.

Bailly was reported missing by her husband, Kerry Bailly. He said that she vanished after leaving her car, keys and purse at her home. She has been considered a missing person in the two years since the case was first reported. It was considered suspicious and her family had posted a $10,000 reward for information regarding her disappearance.

The remains were found on Friday, February 17, after motorists who were involved in a crash near Lagunitas Creek off Platform Bridge Road. The crash happened between Sir Francis Drake Boulevard and Petaluma-Point Reyes Road in Marin County. The motorists notified the Marin County Sheriff’s Department after they found the skeletal remains over an embankment.

The Marin County coroner’s office completed a forensic autopsy and, with the help of dental records, officials were able to identify Bailly’s body. While the cause of death has not been released by authorities, detectives said evidence suggests that Bailly was murdered.

Marin County authorities notified Sonoma Sheriff’s detectives were notified of the discovery. They have been working the case closely with the Marin County Sheriff’s office and the FBI. The National Park Service is also involved because the remains were found in a national park.

Anyone with information on the case or Bailly’s disappearance is encouraged to call Sonoma County Sheriff’s investigators at 707-565-2185.