‘SpongeBob’ Creator Diagnosed With Lou Gehrig’s Disease

March 14, 2017 12:48 PM
Filed Under: ALS, Lou Gehrig's Disease, SpongeBob SquarePants, Stephen Hillenburg

(CBS SF/AP) – The creator of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety he’ll continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he’s able.

Lou Gehrig’s disease is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. It’s a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

The 55-year-old Hillenburg is a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

Nickelodeon says in a statement to Variety that Hillenburg “is a brilliant creator who brings joy to millions of fans” and its “thoughts and support” are with Hillenburg and his family.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

