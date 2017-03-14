Oakland May Boycott Companies That Work On Trump Border Wall

OAKLAND (KCBS) – A proposal for Oakland to boycott businesses that design or build the border wall with Mexico has passed unanimously out of committee and heads to the City Council.

Plans for President Donald Trump’s wall are moving ahead, with interest for proposals due this week. More than 400 companies, some in the Bay Area, are expressing interest in doing wall design and construction.

Oakland City Councilman Abel Guillen introduced the proposal.

“It doesn’t reflect the values of our city,” Guillen told KCBS. “And tax dollars should not be used to create barriers across our border that prohibit commerce and trade and certainly separate families as well as does nothing to solve the immigration problems as a community.”

Construction of the wall is expected to in the billions of dollars. Other Bay Area cities have expressed interest in following Oakland’s lead, along with San Diego and Fresno.

“You have to start somewhere, and Oakland is the first city to take this action,” Guillen said.

The law would allow for narrow exceptions. The Oakland City Council will vote on the proposal next week.