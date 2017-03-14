Wayward Sea Lion Gets Trapped In Vacaville Canal

March 14, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Sea lion, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – The Marine Mammal Center has sent a team to rescue a California sea lion that is trapped in a Vacaville canal.

Humane Animal Services, which serves the Solano County area, informed the Marine Mammal Center about the trapped sea lion around 10 a.m., center spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said.

The cement canal is on the border of an agricultural area and small community off Leisure Town Road. A veterinarian believes the sea lion is a sub-adult or adult based on media video and photos, Rulli said.

The sea lion might have been swimming up the Sacramento River and made a wrong turn into a series of ditches and waterways, he said.

The Marine Mammal Center rescue team that left the center at 10 a.m. included trained volunteers, a veterinarian and a rescue manager, Rulli said.

“The location is a rare occurrence. We don’t see sea lions in this area,” he said.

Sea lions are prolific swimmers and often travel up the Delta, according to Rulli.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia