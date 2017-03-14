Video Captures Chaos As Teens Run Wild At Oakland Carnival

March 14, 2017 5:47 PM
Filed Under: Butler Amusements, Caught On Camera, Oakland, Oakland police, Social Media, Theft, Vandalism

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Chaos erupted at an East Bay carnival last weekend with visitors jumping into the prize booths, stealing toys and getting violent with the workers.

Cell phone video shared on social media shows the carnival free for all that broke out in Oakland Saturday.

The video captures out-of-control teenagers or young adults stealing toy prizes and causing havoc. One photo posted online shows several people posing proudly with what appears to be stolen stuffed animals.

Employees at the carnival who work for Butler Amusements were outnumbered as a rowdy group takes over the carnival, laughing like it was no big deal.

One carnival goer tweeted “I felt like I was in the game grand theft auto had me hopin fences, running from cops, stealing teddy bears. #oaklandcarnival.”

Butler Amusements has since packed up its carnival. A carnival that’s been set up over the years in this empty field visible from I-880 near Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Butler amusements told KPIX 5, “This was a very unfortunate event, but in moving forward, we are going to make sure to have better security and police presence at the next event.”

Oakland police are currently reviewing the video that was posted on social media and attempting to identify some of the suspects who were involved in the theft and vandalism at the carnival.

