Kehlani Postpones Tour Dates To Undergo Emergency Surgery

"I have a hernia (that squishy ball thingy above my belly button)." March 15, 2017 6:10 AM
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – R&B singer Kehlani has taken a time-out on her European tour. The Grammy-nominated singer and America’s Got Talent runner-up, revealed she has to take a break to undergo hernia surgery.

“I’ve enjoyed being on the road in Europe so so much these past weeks,” she writes. “I’m deeply saddened to announce that I have to fly home for sudden unexpected surgery on my stomach, as some of you know I have a hernia (that squishy ball thingy above my belly button) and it’s gotten to a point of necessary surgery.”

Just last month, the Oakland native kicked off her 60-date world tour in support of her debut solo studio album SweetSexySavage, which came in at Number three on the Billboard 200 last month and opened at number one on the R&B Albums chart.

Her shows in Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Belgium, and Netherlands will be rescheduled. The singer has promised to refund ticket holders. It is still unclear whether her upcoming U.S. tour, which was scheduled to start April 1 at Philadelphia’s Transfer Union, will be affected.

