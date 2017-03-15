Oakland Officer Injured When Suspect Rams Vehicle Into Patrol Car

March 15, 2017 8:45 PM
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland police officer was injured Wednesday evening after a suspect allegedly involved in a police pursuit rammed their car into a patrol vehicle.

At around 6:50 p.m., an officer was pursing a suspect near 14th and Harrison streets when the suspect rammed into the officer’s patrol vehicle, according an Oakland police dispatcher.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the pursuit.

The suspect then fled in their vehicle and has not been apprehended, the dispatcher said.

