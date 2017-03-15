Police: Teen Girl Killed In East Bay Officer-Involved Shooting

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Police in Hayward confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the person killed in the officer-involved shooting during a police chase that ended near CSU East Bay Tuesday was a 16-year-old girl who lived in Antioch.

According to authorities, the girl was a passenger in the car Fremont police officers chased to an apartment complex in Hayward early Tuesday evening.

However, Hayward police said they aren’t releasing the girl’s name because it’s their department’s policy not to release the names of juveniles who are killed.

Hayward police said that at 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday Fremont police detectives who were in Hayward located a vehicle that had been reported stolen and was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies in Fremont and throughout the Bay Area.

According to police, the detectives attempted to stop the vehicle at the City View apartment complex at 25200 Carlos Bee Blvd., near the California State University, East Bay campus. As they approached and contacted the suspects inside the vehicle, the driver suddenly drove into the detective’s police vehicles, injuring two Fremont police detectives.

“When they go to contact the vehicle the driver, the vehicle takes off, rams the detectives vehicle,” said Hayward Police Sgt. Ryan Cantrell. “The detectives return fire, trying to strike the driver of the vehicle.”

The bullets struck the 16-year-old girl, who was an occupant.

The vehicle continued to drive out of the apartment complex, but eventually crashed near the intersection of Campus Drive and Oakes Drive, police said.

One male suspect allegedly fled the vehicle on foot and remains at large. He is described as a black man, heavy build, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with short hair, police said.

Another male and a second female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody near the scene without further incident.

The 16-year-old girl who was struck by gunfire was treated by the Hayward Fire Department at the scene and then transported to a trauma center, where she died of her injuries, police said.

“It was a bit of a priority to put them under arrest,” said Cantrell. “What unfolded in the aftermath of trying to detain them was a tragic incident. But it’s one of the risks when you try to arrest high risk suspects. Those things can happen.”

Police did not confirm whether the teen girl was involved in any of the armed robberies that were being investigated.

The two Fremont police detectives who were injured were treated and released from a local hospital.

University officials issued a shelter in place for the nearby student housing complex University Village, located at 25400 Carlos Bee Blvd., but it was later lifted. Classes at the University weren’t affected and people on the campus weren’t at risk, university officials said.

Hayward police said they’re still investigating the incident and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office is also conducting an investigation.

Hayward police said anyone with information about the incident should call Det. Steve Riley at (510) 293-7034 or email HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.

