SFPD Dismisses 2 Recruits Over Cheating Allegations

March 15, 2017 2:52 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Two police recruits have been dismissed by the San Francisco Police Department over allegations they cheated on tests given during field training.

KCBS and Chronicle Insider Phil Matier reported in Wednesday’s Matier and Ross column that it involved the unauthorized use of study guides, and more recruits could be cut.

A department insider said one of the fired rookies warned that if she was going down for alleged cheating, the department would have to fire all 20 recruits who graduated from the Police Academy a year ago.

Martin Halloran, president of the Police Officers Association, confirmed that the two recruits were notified of their dismissals, but is disputing the cheating charge.

