Taylor Swift To Launch ‘Swifties’ Website

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Does Taylor Swift want to become the next Jay Z?

Sources at TMZ claim she has filed paperwork to launch her own website allegedly called “Swifties.” The site sounds as though it would be a streaming-only platform by “featuring non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings.”

Swift has fought against streaming platforms in the past. She challenged Spotify in 2014, pulling her catalog from their platform and penning a now-famous op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. “It’s my opinion that music should not be free,” she wrote at the time, “and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album’s price point is. I hope they don’t underestimate themselves or undervalue their art.”

She eventually went on to work exclusively with Apple Music, releasing her full catalog to the service and appearing in several commercials for the brand. If “Swifties” is real, it’s unclear how it would affect with her deal with Apple, but it’s a brand-savvy move at a time when control is half the battle.

