TLC Headlines ‘I Love The 90’s Tour’ at Concord Pavilion

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – TLC will headline this summer’s edition of the I Love The 90’s Tour.

Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Naughty by Nature, Biz Markie, Montell Jordan, C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams and SNAP! round out the bill.

TLC will perform their wealth of hits as well as music from their first new album in fifteen years. “We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” reads a prepared statement from the group. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

Check out the full tour itinerary below:

Fri, 7-Jul 2017 – Everett, WA The XFINITY Arena at Everett

Sat, 8-Jul 2017 – Abbotsford, BC, Canada Abbotsford Centre

Fri, 14-Jul 2017 – Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

Sat, 15-Jul 2017 – Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sun, 16-Jul 2017 – Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Fri, 21-Jul 2017 – Las Vegas, NV Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Sat, 22-Jul 2017 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun, 23-Jul 2017 – Tucson, AZ AVA Amphitheater – Casino Del Sol Resort

Fri, 28-Jul 2017 – Cedar Park, TX HEB Center at Cedar Park

Sat, 29-Jul 2017 – Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sun, 30-Jul 2017 – Houston, TX NRG Arena

Wed, 2-Aug 2017 – Mount Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Fri, 4-Aug 2017 – Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Sat, 5-Aug 2017 – Maplewood, MN Myth Live Event Center (Outdoors)

Sun, 6-Aug 2017 – Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue, 8-Aug 2017 – Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

Thu, 10-Aug 2017 – Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl Theater

Fri, 11-Aug 2017 – Bonner Springs, KS Providence Amphitheater

Sat, 12-Aug 2017 – Anderson, IN Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

Fri, 25-Aug 2017 – Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Fair

Sat, 26-Aug 2017 – Big Flats, NY Tag’s Summer Soundstage

Sun, 27-Aug 2017 – Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion

Fri, 1-Sep 2017 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Sat, 2-Sep 2017 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun, Arena

Sun, 3-Sep 2017 – Vienna, VA Wolf Trap National Park

Fri, 8-Sep 2017 – Salem, VA Salem Civic Center

Sat, 9-Sep 2017 – Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sun, 10-Sep 2017 – New Orleans, LA UNO Lakefront Arena

Fri, 15-Sep 2017 – St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

Sat, 16-Sep 2017 – Chicago, IL Ravinia Festival



