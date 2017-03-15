Nearly 60 Tech Companies Back Opposition To Trump’s Revised Ban

WASHINGTON (AP) – Airbnb, Lyft and Wikimedia are among 58 technology companies backing a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s revised travel ban from taking effect.
The tech companies signed onto a friend-of-the-court brief filed in federal court on Tuesday claiming the White House’s planned travel restrictions “would inflict significant and irreparable harm on U.S. businesses and their employees, stifling the growth of the United States’ most prominent industries.”
The filing supported a legal challenge from the state of Hawaii, which is trying to derail Trump’s executive order affecting travelers from six Muslim-majority nations.
The tech companies signed onto the new brief also include Kickstarter, Dropbox Inc., Electronic Arts, Meetup, Pintrest, Square and TripAdvisor. Last month, nearly 100 tech companies signed a similar amicus brief opposing Trump’s first proposed travel ban.
