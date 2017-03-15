UC Hastings Law Student Reports Burned Mezuzah At Campus Residence

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A student of the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco came back from spring break and found that someone had partially burned their mezuzah, which is a scroll mounted on the doorframe of a Jewish residence, the school’s dean said in a statement Wednesday.

The burned scroll was on the entrance of the student’s room in McAllister Tower, a residence hall at 100 McAllister Street, and was reported to school officials Monday, the first day of classes following spring break.

The college’s spokesman Alex Shapiro said when exactly the scroll was burned is still under investigation by police.

Chancellor and Dean David Faigman said, “I am deeply troubled by the possible implications of such an act on our campus. We will not tolerate hateful actions of any sort against members of our community.”

Faigman added that the school is dedicated to diversity and inclusion and that students have a right to a safe environment at school.

Shapiro said he’s never heard of a mezuzah on campus being burned or any similar type of incident in the six years he’s been with the college.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the University of California at San Francisco police investigations unit at (415) 476-1414. UCSF police are responsible for safety at the UC Hastings College of the Law.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.