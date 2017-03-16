Carol Christ Appointed As UC Berkeley’s 1st Woman Chancellor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board has appointed Carol T. Christ to become the next chancellor of UC Berkeley and the first woman in the school’s history to hold the position.
The UC Regents voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Christ, a Victorian literature scholar who served as president of Smith College from 2002 to 2013.
Christ started her academic career at Berkeley where she spent more than 30 years in a variety of positions ranging from professor and chair of the English department to dean.
She assumes her new position on July 1 with a base salary of $531,939.
The 72-year-old Christ will replace Nicholas Dirks, who resigned last August after critics alleged he was too lenient when handling sexual harassment cases involving several faculty members.
