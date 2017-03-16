MARCH MADNESS: Full CoverageAway From Your TV? Watch LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Carol Christ Appointed As UC Berkeley’s 1st Woman Chancellor

March 16, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Carol Christ, Chancellor, UC Berkeley, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California’s governing board has appointed Carol T. Christ to become the next chancellor of UC Berkeley and the first woman in the school’s history to hold the position.

The UC Regents voted unanimously to approve the appointment of Christ, a Victorian literature scholar who served as president of Smith College from 2002 to 2013.

Christ started her academic career at Berkeley where she spent more than 30 years in a variety of positions ranging from professor and chair of the English department to dean.

She assumes her new position on July 1 with a base salary of $531,939.

The 72-year-old Christ will replace Nicholas Dirks, who resigned last August after critics alleged he was too lenient when handling sexual harassment cases involving several faculty members.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia