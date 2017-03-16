Pelosi: Trump Budget Conflicts With National Values

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says she doesn’t see how President Donald Trump’s recommended budget for the fiscal year can survive the light of day.
Pelosi says the budget represents a philosophical distrust of the role of the federal government in any way meeting the needs of Americans.
Pelosi says the budget should be a statement of national values. She says the strength of America doesn’t just depend on a strong military, but on well-educated children, life-saving medical research and a healthy environment.
Trump unveiled a $1.15 trillion budget on Thursday, a far-reaching overhaul of federal government spending that slashes many domestic programs. The budget recommends a $54 billion increase in defense spending, but Pelosi says the future demands the government also invest in the well-being of children and working families.
