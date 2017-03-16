MARCH MADNESS: Away From Your TV? Watch LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge PicksCBS Sports Coverage

Big-Rig Crash Blocks Eastbound I-80 In Vallejo

March 16, 2017 9:28 AM
Filed Under: Big-Rig, Crash, Interstate 80, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A victim is being extricated from a vehicle Thursday morning following a collision involving a big-rig on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision, which involves the truck and possibly three more vehicles, was first reported at 8:34 a.m. at Highway 80 and Tennessee Street, CHP Officer James Evans said.

The 40-foot-long truck has an empty trailer and reportedly jack-knifed.

A Sig-alert was issued at 8:57 a.m. because all eastbound lanes are blocked at Springs Road, CHP officials said.

