Big-Rig Crash Blocks Eastbound I-80 In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A victim is being extricated from a vehicle Thursday morning following a collision involving a big-rig on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision, which involves the truck and possibly three more vehicles, was first reported at 8:34 a.m. at Highway 80 and Tennessee Street, CHP Officer James Evans said.
The 40-foot-long truck has an empty trailer and reportedly jack-knifed.
A Sig-alert was issued at 8:57 a.m. because all eastbound lanes are blocked at Springs Road, CHP officials said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.