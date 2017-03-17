MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

49ers Sign Linebacker Dekoda Watson To 3-Year Deal

March 17, 2017 9:27 PM
Filed Under: Dekoda Watson, NFL Football, San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA (CBS/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent linebacker Dekoda Watson to a three-year contract.

The team announced the move on Friday night.

Dekoda Watson

The Broncos’ Dekoda Watson at a game with the Titans on Dec. 11, 2016 in Nashville. (Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Watson, a seven-year NFL veteran who spent the last two seasons with Denver, is a special teams standout. He led the Broncos with 11 tackles on special teams last year in just nine games.

In 89 career games, Watson has 88 tackles on defense, four sacks, four passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles to go along with 50 special teams tackles.

He was a seventh-round pick out of Florida State by Tampa Bay in 2010, and played his first four seasons with the Buccaneers. He has also spent time with Jacksonville, Dallas and New England.

