Authorities Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay are investigating an officer-involved shooting of a suspect on Stevens Creek Boulevard in San Jose Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

While there were few details, police confirmed that shortly before 2 p.m. there was a vehicle pursuit involving San Jose Police Department officers that started near Hamilton Avenue and San Tomas Aquino Road.

The pursuit proceeded toward Stevens Creek Boulevard, where it ended in the area of 5146 Stevens Creek where there was a report of shots fired.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect was shot by an officer, though there was no immediate word on the person’s condition. No officers were shot or injured in the incident.

Authorities did no know what initiated the pursuit or why the officer shot the suspect.

Medical personnel were responding to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. The suspect is in custody and is being treated at the scene.

The Stevens Creek off-ramp to northbound I-280 has been shut down for the investigation.

Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation into the incident and the officer-involved shooting.