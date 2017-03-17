Civic Center Reopened After Bomb Threat

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – BART and Muni Metro service has been restored and Civic Center station reopened after being shut down due to a bomb threat Friday morning.

An apparent bomb threat that prompted the closure turned out to be without merit, according to authorities.

BART tweeted that the station had reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

BART recovering: CIVC is now open. svc has been restored in SF. expect delays to continue system wide. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 17, 2017

BART closed the station earlier Friday morning, saying that they were investigating a suspicious item. BART officials later wrote on Twitter that there was a bomb threat against the station.

Civic Ctr Stn closed as of 9:30 am as police investigate suspicious item. Ongoing updates @SFBARTalert — SFBART (@SFBART) March 17, 2017

The station was closed and evacuated. Trains did not run through the station during the closure, starting at about 9:30 a.m.

BART said trains at Civic Center are being held as police investigate. According to BART spokesperson Alicia Trost, trains are being turned around at 24th Street Mission and Montgomery stations in San Francisco.

Trains holding out of Civic while police investigate suspicious item. Muni is offering mutual aid. We're turning trains back where we can — SFBART (@SFBART) March 17, 2017

The search also halted San Francisco Municipal Railway service through Civic Center station. Above the station, Market Street was closed to both vehicle traffic and pedestrians.

ATTN: Due to police activity at Civic Center Station, #subwaysvc is delayed in both directions. Bus shuttles b/t WP and Emb. en route. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 17, 2017

Shortly after 10 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department tweeted that all pedestrian and vehicle traffic near the 1100 block of Market Street had been restricted.

Video from Chopper 5 showed two individuals who appeared to be getting questioned by police near the Civic Center.

There was no word from police what the two men were being questioned regarding.

There were residual delays throughout the system after train traffic resumed.