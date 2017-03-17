Bay Area Gas Prices Jump 15 Cents A Gallon In Past Month

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Average gas prices jumped 15 cents per gallon between February and March in the Bay Area and are nearly 75 cents higher than the national average and 2 cents above the state average, AAA officials said.

The Bay Area’s gas prices are averaging $3.02 while national prices are averaging $2.28 and California’s are averaging $3, according to a monthly report released Tuesday by AAA.

Among Bay Area cities, San Francisco drivers are paying the most for gas at an average of $3.13 per gallon.

The lowest prices in the Bay Area are in Concord and Vallejo, where gas prices are averaging $2.92. In Oakland, prices are averaging $3 while in San Jose drivers are paying an average of $3.03.

State gas prices went up 1 cent in the last week because of maintenance at refineries on the West Coast, according to AAA officials.

The state’s average is up 12 cents from February and 41 cents from a year ago.

