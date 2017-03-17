MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Iggy Pop And New Order Join Forces For Tibet House Benefit

March 17, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Carnegie Hall, Iggy Pop, New Order, Tibet House Benefit

By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Thursday night, New York City’s Carnegie Hall hosted the Tibet House Benefit’s 30th anniversary concert and two musical icons joined forces onstage; Iggy Pop and New Order. They performed material from New Order’s 2015 release Music Complete (the Iggy collaboration “Stray Dog”) and even dug some Joy Division (“She’s Lost Control”) out of the archives. Iggy contributed his song “Shades” and folks on the ground documented the incredible collaborations on social media.

Other performers last night included Philip Glass, the Alabama Shakes and Patti Smith, who covered Bob Dylan. Gillian Gilbert and Stephen Morris were absent from the New Order lineup, so it’s unclear who (if anyone) was manning the synths. In any case, the stars aligned for a worthy cause — preserving Tibetan culture.

See some footage from their sets here:

#iggypop and #neworder @tibet_house_us

A post shared by Arden Wohl (@ardenwohl) on

Iggy pop and Bernard sumner of new order!!!

A post shared by according2g (@according2g) on

Iggy Pop and New Order

A post shared by Alex Shafer (@uuhhh_alex) on

Iggy Pop and New Order

A post shared by Alex Shafer (@uuhhh_alex) on

New Order is scheduled to perform at the Greek Theatre on April 21st. Iggy Pop will be at the Burger Boogaloo at Mosswood Park in Oakland on July 1st and 2nd.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia