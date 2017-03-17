MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Palo Alto Police Seek Suspects Who Fled Hit-And-Run Collision With Bicyclist

March 17, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Injury collision, Palo Alto Police

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police are searching Palo Alto for suspects involved in a hit-and-run Friday afternoon, which left a bicyclist with major injuries, according to police.

Police first reported the collision, which took place in the 200 block of Homer Avenue, on Twitter at 4:50 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital.

Police were able to take two suspects in custody.

Between two and four other suspects allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot, police said.

Police were searching for those suspects in neighborhoods south of the downtown area, with help form a police K-9 unit and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

