Police Search Elementary School In Vacaville For Vandalism Suspect

March 17, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Fairmont Elementary, School lockdown, Vacaville, Vacaville Police

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — The Fairmont Elementary School was briefly locked down Friday morning as police searched for a woman who vandalized a vehicle near the school, a police dispatcher said.

Fairmont Elementary School was locked down due the reports of a suspicious person at around 9:24 a.m.

Officers cleared a portion of the school, searching for the suspect who they describe as a white female with short blonde hair, approximately 40 years old and wearing a UCLA hoodie.

Authorities did a thorough search of the school prior to lifting the lockdown at about 9:45 a.m.

The dispatcher said the vandalism suspect was still at large.

