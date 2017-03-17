Police Search Elementary School In Vacaville For Vandalism Suspect

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — The Fairmont Elementary School was briefly locked down Friday morning as police searched for a woman who vandalized a vehicle near the school, a police dispatcher said.
Fairmont Elementary School was locked down due the reports of a suspicious person at around 9:24 a.m.
Officers cleared a portion of the school, searching for the suspect who they describe as a white female with short blonde hair, approximately 40 years old and wearing a UCLA hoodie.
Authorities did a thorough search of the school prior to lifting the lockdown at about 9:45 a.m.
The dispatcher said the vandalism suspect was still at large.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.