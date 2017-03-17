MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Skeletal Human Remains Discovered In Moraga By Hiker

March 17, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: Contra Costa County, Human remains, Lafayette, Moraga

MORAGA (CBS SF) — Police in Moraga Friday recovered skeletal human remains near the city’s border with Lafayette after a hiker reported stumbling upon them, police said.

The remains, which were found in a secluded area between Rheem Boulevard and South Lucille Lane, appear to have been in the area for some time, according to police.

The hiker told officers that he had been hiking in the area, which is only accessible on foot or by a 4-wheel drive vehicle, when he found the bones near a creek.

Officers then accompanied the hiker to the location.

Crime scene technicians, along with search and rescue personnel equipped with dogs and metal detectors, recovered the bones and also searched the area, police said.

The remains will be taken to the Contra Costa County coroner’s bureau for possible identification and to determine the manner of death. At this time there are no apparent signs of foul play, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police Lt. Brian South at (925) 888-7052 or police dispatch at (925) 284-5010.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia