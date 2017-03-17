Skeletal Human Remains Discovered In Moraga By Hiker

MORAGA (CBS SF) — Police in Moraga Friday recovered skeletal human remains near the city’s border with Lafayette after a hiker reported stumbling upon them, police said.

The remains, which were found in a secluded area between Rheem Boulevard and South Lucille Lane, appear to have been in the area for some time, according to police.

The hiker told officers that he had been hiking in the area, which is only accessible on foot or by a 4-wheel drive vehicle, when he found the bones near a creek.

Officers then accompanied the hiker to the location.

Crime scene technicians, along with search and rescue personnel equipped with dogs and metal detectors, recovered the bones and also searched the area, police said.

The remains will be taken to the Contra Costa County coroner’s bureau for possible identification and to determine the manner of death. At this time there are no apparent signs of foul play, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police Lt. Brian South at (925) 888-7052 or police dispatch at (925) 284-5010.

