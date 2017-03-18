MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Basketball Fundraiser Held For Man Shot, Killed On I-80 To Help Pay Funeral Expenses

March 18, 2017 10:55 PM
Filed Under: Shooting, Basketball, Fundraiser, Interstate 80, Contra Costa College, DeMarcus Doss

SAN PABLO (KPIX 5) — People came out to play in San Pablo and pay their respect to an innocent man who was shot dead on Interstate 80.

The family of DeMarcus Doss held a basketball tournament at Contra Costa College where he was a student to raise money for his funeral.

California Highway Patrol investigators say three gang members drove up to Doss’s minivan on the freeway last week and shot him three times, killing him and wounding the driver.

Authorities believe he was an innocent victim and his family thinks the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“He loves sports and he loves to compete,” said Doss’s brother Kellis Love. “When we did spent our time together, it was playing basketball and this is how we came up. So it’s just a great way to celebrate DeMarcus’s life.”

The CHP says since 2015, there have been 111 freeway shootings in the Bay Area, mostly on Interstate 80 and Highway 4.

