MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Caribbean Poet, Nobel Laureate Derek Walcott Dies At 87

March 18, 2017 9:33 PM
Filed Under: Derek Walcott, Nobel Poet Laureate

CASTRIES, St. Lucia (CBS/AP) — The family of Nobel laureate Derek Walcott says he has died at his home in St. Lucia. He was 87.

Walcott was a prolific and versatile poet whose dazzling, painterly work captured the essence of his native Caribbean and earned him a reputation as one of the greatest writers of the second half of the 20th century.

Walcott was long the most prominent citizen of the eastern Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia and the region’s most eminent poet.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia