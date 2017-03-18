MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Crews Knock Down Condemned Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge In Big Sur

March 18, 2017 11:52 PM
Filed Under: Big Sur, Demolish, Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge, Tear Down

BIG SUR (KPIX 5 ) — Crews have torn down about two thirds of a condemned bridge in Big Sur.

The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 has been out of commission for a month.

Saturday a huge section of it was sent falling into the canyon below. Crews knocked down two fractured columns.

They made a lot of progress after setbacks earlier this week. Workers had to make adjustments to a crane, to get a three- on wrecking ball to drop with enough force.

Caltrans hopes to have the entire demolition done by the end of next week.

