MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Dog Dies In Boat Fire At Marina In Alameda

March 18, 2017 7:32 PM
Filed Under: Alameda, Boat fire, Dog dies, Grand Marina, Marina

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – Firefighters doused a fire at an Alameda marina Saturday morning that damaged three boats and killed a dog, according to fire officials.

At about 11:30 a.m., the Alameda Fire Department received calls about a burning boat at the Grand Marina, located at 2099 Grand St.

When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from a docked boat and spreading to two others, fire officials said.

The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it killed a dog on the boat with the heaviest flames.

No human injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia