Dog Dies In Boat Fire At Marina In Alameda

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) – Firefighters doused a fire at an Alameda marina Saturday morning that damaged three boats and killed a dog, according to fire officials.
At about 11:30 a.m., the Alameda Fire Department received calls about a burning boat at the Grand Marina, located at 2099 Grand St.
When crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from a docked boat and spreading to two others, fire officials said.
The fire was quickly extinguished but not before it killed a dog on the boat with the heaviest flames.
No human injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
