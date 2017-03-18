MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Golden State Shines, Curry Scores 28, Beat Bucks 117-92

March 18, 2017 10:04 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks

OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — Stephen Curry scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors overcame a sluggish start to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 117-92 on Saturday night.

Draymond Green added eight points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Klay Thompson scored 21 points and Matt Barnes made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a big run in the second quarter and help the Warriors complete a season sweep of the Bucks.

The crowd reacts after Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sinks a three-pointer during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.


Golden State improved to an NBA-best 55-14 with its second straight win by 25 points or more. It was also the Warriors’ third consecutive victory overall following a season-high, three-game losing streak.

The win came on the heels of news that All-Star Kevin Durant, out since spraining a knee ligament on Feb. 28, has progressed to taking jump shots, an encouraging sign for a team trying to hold on to the top spot in the West.

