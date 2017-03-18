MARCH MADNESS: Complete CoverageNot Near A TV? Stream LIVE GamesCheck Bracket Challenge Picks

Little Leaguers Big And Small Honor Beloved Coach Killed In San Jose

March 18, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Burial, Coach, Frank Navarro, Joseph Esqivel, Little League, Memorial, Santa Clara

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — People gathered Saturday night to remember Frank Navarro, a Little League coach who was stabbed to death on the job.

Family and friends tried to lift their heavy hearts through song, prayer and storytelling as they honored the memory of Eastridge Little League coach.

“Words really can’t describe – doesn’t seem real to me yet,” said Joe Vasquez.

“I’ve known him our whole lives since we were playing in the Little League so it just sucks, it’s hard,” added Martin Moreno.

Frank’s viewing was packed with loved ones from his baseball and nightlife family. They leaned on each other for support.

At night, Frank worked as a security manager at Tres Gringos Club in downtown San Jose. That’s where he was stabbed to death on the job trying to intervene.

It happened last February.

Prosecutors say murder suspect Joseph Esquivel tried to get inside but was stopped at the door. He used makeup to cover up a face tattoo, since it’s against club policy and used his brother’s ID. It was confiscated and when he couldn’t get it back, he called for backup from family members and a fight broke out.

“I wish I was there with him that night,” said Greg Becerra. “I wish it would have been me. I love Frank so much, it’s just killing me inside that this happened over something so ridiculous as a piece of plastic.”

All 6 family members have been charged with murder.

Back at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, people sported shirts that said “Eastridge Strong” to remember their coach’s motto.

“He taught me how to stay in the game, how to stay focused, and just keep my head up,” said Angeo Hernandez.

“He was a lot of kids’ hero,” said Moreno, himself included.

“Before Sunday’s burial, Frank’s casket will be escorted around the Eastridge Little League baseball fields, followed by a reception at the fairgrounds.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia