Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Making Terrorist Threats

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County sheriff’s detectives arrested a man Saturday in Half Moon Bay who allegedly threatened to kill one of their own.

On March 11, deputies say 24-year-old Eric Marchi misused the 911 system to complain about a previous legal matter, according to sheriff’s officials.

At the time, he was allegedly belligerent and used profanity.

A member of the sheriff’s office called him back and it was during that call that Marchi allegedly said he would shoot the man, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant based partly on the fact that Marchi has weapons registered in his name and allegedly made specific threats.

At about 5 p.m. Saturday evening, detectives spotted Marchi driving in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Miramontes Pont Road, where he was arrested.

He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Gaby Ghaghouri at (650) 259-2313. People who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 547-2500.

