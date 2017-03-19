Gov. Brown Issues 4th Request For Federal Aid Due To Storms

March 19, 2017 10:27 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Disaster Declaration, Federal aid, Governor Jerry Brown, Storm Damage

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown on Sunday once again asked for federal assistance to repair damage at Oroville Dam and other infrastructure impacted by February storms that caused flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Sunday’s request follows three other petitions for federal help that President Donald Trump’s administration has granted to assist with earlier storm damages and the emergency at Oroville Dam.

Brown’s office says the governor also declared a state of emergency for Contra Costa and Solano counties, bringing the total to 50 counties affected by February storms.

After five years of drought, California saw record-breaking precipitation this year that led rivers and creeks to break their banks.

According to authorities six people died in the state during January and February rain storms.

