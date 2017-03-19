Mission Bears Basketball One Win Away From Making History

(CBS SF) — San Francisco’s Mission High School boys basketball team continued its incredible run Saturday night in Fairfield. The Bears beat host Vanden 72-68 to win the Division III NorCal Title and advance to the state championship next Friday in Sacramento.

Mission becomes the first San Francisco public school to win a NorCal Title since 2001 and is attempting to become the first team to take it one step further and win a state title in basketball.

“When I got here twelve years ago that was always the goal to build something that the city can be proud of and I think we’re here,” Mission head coach Arnold Zelaya told KPIX sports reporter Vern Glenn in the locker room following the Bears win.

Vanden cut Mission’s lead to one in the final minute, but Bears senior guard Niamey Harris converted on a three-point play to help put the game away. Harris led Mission with 23 points.

“We bringing it home. I don’t want my city to lose. We got too many L’s, I wanted to bring it home for everybody,”Harris said while mobbed on the court by Mission supporters after the game.

The Bears are now 34-1 this season. They’ll face Villa Park of Orange County on Friday at the Golden One Center in Sacramento.