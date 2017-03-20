Trio Of San Jose Siblings To Run In Boston Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A trio of siblings from San Jose will be running in one of the most prestigious footraces in the country next month. KCBS joined two of the three runners as they prepare for the Boston Marathon.

Ray Avalos, 33, said he started running when he was a sophomore in high school.

“I was a soccer player growing up, and then took up running to stay in shape for soccer and still running today,” Ray told KCBS.

Ray ran the Boston Marathon last year and will be running it again this year, as will his 29-year-old brother Anthony and 23-year-sister Bree Avalos.

Bree, who ran track when she was younger, said that marathons in their family began with Ray.

“Ray kind of started the trend, and then I ran my first half marathon and I was like, ‘Oh, I could do a full.’ And then me and my brother Anthony hopped on the bandwagon and wanted to qualify as well,” Bree said.

The three Avalos siblings will be heading Beantown next month, along with their parents and other family members in tow.

“Our parents are awesome, and they really support us. And now they’re really getting into running because of us,” Bree said.

Bree and Ray took KCBS reporter Melissa Culross on a training run at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

The Boston Marathon will be run on Patriots Day, April 17th.