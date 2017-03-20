BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

Trio Of San Jose Siblings To Run In Boston Marathon

March 20, 2017 1:01 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Avalos, Boston Marathon, Bree Avalos, Ray Avalos, San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A trio of siblings from San Jose will be running in one of the most prestigious footraces in the country next month. KCBS joined two of the three runners as they prepare for the Boston Marathon.

Ray Avalos, 33, said he started running when he was a sophomore in high school.

“I was a soccer player growing up, and then took up running to stay in shape for soccer and still running today,” Ray told KCBS.

Ray ran the Boston Marathon last year and will be running it again this year, as will his 29-year-old brother Anthony and 23-year-sister Bree Avalos.

Bree, who ran track when she was younger, said that marathons in their family began with Ray.

“Ray kind of started the trend, and then I ran my first half marathon and I was like, ‘Oh, I could do a full.’ And then me and my brother Anthony hopped on the bandwagon and wanted to qualify as well,” Bree said.

The three Avalos siblings will be heading Beantown next month, along with their parents and other family members in tow.

“Our parents are awesome, and they really support us. And now they’re really getting into running because of us,” Bree said.

Bree and Ray took KCBS reporter Melissa Culross on a training run at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

The Boston Marathon will be run on Patriots Day, April 17th.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia