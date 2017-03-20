93-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck By San Francisco Cable Car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An elderly man struck by a San Francisco Municipal Railway cable car in the city’s Russian Hill neighborhood Sunday has died, according to police.
The collision occurred around 3:10 p.m. when the 93-year-old man was crossing Mason Street at Filbert Street in the crosswalk, police said.
A southbound Powell/Mason cable car struck the man, knocking him down and causing serious injuries. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment but later died.
His identity has not yet been released pending notification of family, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Muni officials said service on the cable car line was stopped for more than an hour as a result of the collision. The line resumed normal service as of shortly after 4:30 p.m.
