BAY AREA RAIN: Live Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX 5 WeatherCenterKCBS Traffic Maps

California Lawmaker Seeks Millionaire’s Tax For Tuition-Free College

March 20, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: California, College, Millionaire, Taxes, tuition free

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Some California Democrats want to make college tuition free for in-state students by taxing very wealthy residents.

Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman said Monday she’s introducing a bill to create a 1 percent tax on Californians earning more than $1 million per year. The Stockton Democrat says the tax would provide enough revenue to make public colleges tuition free for residents.

The bill comes on the heels of a separate proposal by other Assembly Democrats to make college more affordable. That plan aims to make college debt-free for students by helping cover non-tuition related expenses and expanding aid for community college students.

AB1356 requires a two-thirds vote in the Legislature because it would create a new tax.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia