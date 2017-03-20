Crews Scramble With Storm Repairs Before Rain Arrives

BAY AREA (CBS SF) — With more rains on the way this week, officials in several Bay Area locations are trying to make some short-term emergency repairs before the storm arrives.

From crumbling Bay Area roads and bridges to homeowners living on the edge in Pleasanton, the scramble to shore up storm-damaged areas ahead of another wet week was underway Monday

Crews in Clayton are working to fix the storm-damaged Morgan Territory Road.

It was closed to local traffic last month after it was damaged by a mudslide during storms in February.

Since then, there’s been no road access for area residents to their homes. A golf cart is one of the few efficient modes of transportation up the road.

“The bad part is not the slide, it’s the walk between the cars,” explained volunteer shuttle driver Frank Nixon.

More than 200 homes are cut off beyond the damaged section of roadway.

People are parking their cars before the closure. Andrea Keeler walks a mile each way.

“When it’s rainy and windy like the next 10 days are going to be, it’s going to be really hard,” said Keeler.

There’s no timeline for a permanent fix to the roadway because the landslide is still moving about an inch a day.

Meghan Diaz, a nurse who lives in the area, rides a motor bike three miles to her car each day before dawn.

“It was fine. Well, it’s not fine, but it was doable at first. We’re young,” said Diaz. “It’s getting beyond ridiculous now. It’s beyond exhausting.”

What the people really want is another way in and out.

The county is looking at alternative routes, but those go through private property. Officials have yet to secure a deal.

“It’s being discussed, so we’re working through the process,” said Joe Yee with Contra Costa County Public Works.

Yesterday, the county opened the road on a limited basis for six hours. Officials say they’ll try to plan another day after the next round of storms.

“Our geo-tech has been providing us information so we can begin coming up with a design,” said Yee.

Even when works starts on a permanent fix, it will take months to complete.

“We just try to stay positive about it, but it’s just been a long time,” said Keeler.

Erosion swallowing backyards of a Pleasanton neighborhood may not be fixed for another four months.

Chunks of properties along Foothill Road started breaking off and falling into a lagoon below after the winter storms.

There are plans to build a support wall. The water district has approved the emergency fix.

Governor Jerry Brown is in Washington this week to secure federal funds for infrastructure improvements.