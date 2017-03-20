WATCH LIVE: FBI & NSA Directors Testify To Congress On Claims Of Russia Influencing Election

Comey Confirms FBI Investigating Russia Influence In 2016 Election

March 20, 2017 8:00 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey is publicly confirming for the first time that the FBI is investigating Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including any potential coordination between Trump campaign associates and Russia’s government.

Comey is testifying before Congress. He says he’s authorized by the Justice Department to make the disclosure. Typically, the FBI does not discuss or even confirm the existence of ongoing investigations.

Comey says the probe is part of the FBI’s counter-intelligence mission. He says the investigation includes the nature of any links between individuals associated with Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, and whether there was any coordination between Russia’s efforts and the campaign.

Comey says the investigation will also look at whether crimes were committed. He says he can’t provide details about the investigation.

