Four Suffer Minor Injuries During Collision With San Francisco Police Patrol Car

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police patrol car collided with another vehicle Monday evening in San Francisco, causing minor injuries to two officers as well as two others.

The incident occurred in the city’s South of Market neighborhood at the intersection of Brannan and Fifth streets, police said at about 6:55 p.m.

The police vehicle was traveling west on Brannan Street while another vehicle was traveling south on Fifth Street. The two vehicles then collided with one another, according to police.

An officer driving the vehicle and another officer in the passenger’s seat both suffered minor injuries. The officers were reportedly men in their 30s.

The driver of the other vehicle, also a man in his 30s, and a passenger in the vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

Neither the officers nor the pair inside the other car were taken to the hospital, police said.

The two vehicles were towed.

No one was arrested and the collision remains under investigation, according to police.

