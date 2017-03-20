KPIX Sky Drone 5: Pleasanton Neighbors Race Mother Nature

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) – David Raun is in a race against Mother Nature.
The Pleasanton resident spent the weekend setting up a system of water pumps and tarps in a battle to save his backyard from a growing slide along Foothill Road and the banks of the the Arroyo De La Laguna.
“I’m doing anything I can to protect the property,” said Raun.
The backyard used to extend out 50 feet, but all of that was lost within two days just last month. Now, sprinkler pipes are exposed among the crumbling soil.
“It’s not a matter of losing a couple feet a year, which was in the past,” Raun told KPIX 5. “Now one storm took 40-feet.”
The Zone 7 Water District has approved an emergency fix to build a support wall to stop the erosion. But with several rains on tap for this week, will the repairs come too late?
“It’s been very concerning because you know flood insurance doesn’t cover it (the slide),” he said “Homeowner’s (insurance) doesn’t cover it. If it goes through your house, you lose everything.”
The district said the repair could take 2-4 months to complete.