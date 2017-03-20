Feinstein ‘Deeply Disappointed’ As Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Begins

WASHINGTON (AP) – The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee says she is “deeply disappointed” that the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is beginning in the shadow of Republicans’ decision to block the previous nominee for the seat.
If confirmed, Gorsuch would fill the seat of Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016. Then-President Barack Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland to replace Scalia, but Republicans blocked him. Donald Trump then won the presidency and nominated Gorsuch.
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says Garland was “a mainstream moderate nominee,” and Democrats’ job now is “to decide whether Judge Gorsuch is a reasonable, mainstream conservative, or is he not.”
Feinstein set out a list of issues that the Supreme Court could consider, including abortion, campaign finance, voting rights laws and gun control.
© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.